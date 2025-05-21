Courier Community Calendar 5-21-25

• Legion Post 67 seeks members

American Legion Post 67 in Liberty is accepting applications for membership from all U.S. military wartime veterans. For more information, call (864) 787-2322.

• H.O.P.E. to have new day and time

Dillard Memorial Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park have announced the renewal of its H.O.P.E Ministries program. The program, which helps others through programs and the exchange of ideas and information, will host its next meeting on May 27. “We are pleased to offer this as a support system for families in our community and surrounding areas who have experienced a loss,” said Tanya Gravely, general manager of Dillard Memorial Funeral Home.

Meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest building beside Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens with the Rev. Lewis Edwards, community relations and director of H.O.P.E. For more information, call (864) 878-6371.

• Sertoma Club invites locals to meet

The Clemson Sertoma Club invites all local residents to attend its meetings. The club meets at noon the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Occasions at Wedgefield, located at 1551 Eighteen Mile Road in Central. New visitors are always welcome.

• Dacusville Lions to host monthy bingo

The Dacusville Lions Club will be hosting Bingo night on the second Thursday of each month at the Lions Building in Dacusville, located at 1384 Thomas Mill Road.

The next Bingo session will be Thursday, June 12. There are set to be 10 games beginning at 7 p.m., and

proceeds will go toward funding community events and other community needs.

The games should conclude around 9 p.m. Bingo night will be a family-friendly event, and monetary prizes will be available. Cards are $1 each, with no limit on the number of cards that can be purchased for each round. For more information, contact Bob Spalding at (864) 430-0119 or bob@bobspalding.net.

• Pickens Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Rotary Club of Pickens meets at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Pickens County Museum. Guests are invited to the meetings to learn the 20 reasons to join Rotary.

• Widowed persons group meets monthly

Moving Forward, a widowed persons group meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Silver Bay Restaurant at 7027 Highway 123 in Easley.

For more information, call Marian Huskins at (864) 270-6032.

• Fleet Reserve meets on third Saturday

Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 15 meets on the third Saturday of each month at Chicopee United Methodist Church, located at 403 S. Catherine St. in Walhalla. The Fleet Reserve is open to all veterans of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Contact Tom Smith at (864) 868-9397 or fleetrevbrn015@gmail.com for more information.

• Legion Post 52 to meet on 4th Tuesday

American Legion Post 52 officials invite all military veterans to join them in Easley. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Post building at 310 Pope Field Road in Easley.