Football Frenzy third annual All-Pickens County football team announced

The Courier is ringing in the new year once again with its third annual All-Pickens County football team. With a Shrine Bowl selection, a North-South All-Star and numerous all-state and all-region selections, the 2025 All-County football team is arguably the most decorated team yet. Twenty-nine athletes and one coach were selected to be honored on this year’s squad from Daniel, Easley, Liberty and Pickens high schools. Above: Liberty senior running back Jamijae Karim takes center stage after being selected as the Pickens County Player of the Year. Left: Easley senior receiver Matthew Hillstock was selected as the county Offensive Player of the Year following a record-breaking season. Right: Daniel senior defensive lineman Dexter Johnson became the first three-time All-County selection on his way to being named the Pickens County Defensive Player of the Year. Scroll down to see the entire Football Frenzy third annual All-Pickens County football team.

Kerry Gilstrap/Courier and Ryan Patterson/Ryan Patterson Photography