750-plus students quarantined in SDPC

COUNTY — Although the number of positive COVID-19 cases around the School District of Pickens County was down slightly last week, more than 100 staff members and more than 750 students were quarantined to prevent spread of the disease.

According to weekly figures released on Friday by the district, 78 students and 24 staff members tested positive for the virus last week, down from 81 students and 30 staff members the

You must be logged in to view this content.