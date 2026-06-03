A best friend is a gift you give yourself

I was thinking the other day about how wonderful it is to have friends. Last week I went to lunch with my best friend, and we always have a great time sharing our thoughts about life. Most of us have acquaintances, but we can usually count on one hand those who are trustworthy and loyal. These special friends are always ready to celebrate our victories and console us when we are going through a difficult time. The bottom line: we can trust them with everything, and we know that if anything serious were to happen, they would be by our side all the way to the end. In this day and age of electronic relationships, it’s refreshing to have those we can

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