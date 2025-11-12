A farewell from Arms

I would like to take a couple of minutes this evening and offer my thanks to the people of Liberty for trusting me these past two years. I would also like to offer some points of reflection that I have discovered along the way.

Back in July 2023, I was elected to this seat to finish Chuck Powell’s term. One of the few promises I made during the campaign was to carry Chuck’s love of Liberty forward and to use it in every decision I have made. I hope that I have made Mr. Powell proud. I hope that my actions on this council

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login