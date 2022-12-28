A musical review of 2022

First, let me set the scene:

Imagine the voice of Johnny Cash and the guitar pickin’ of Carl Perkins, with a rowdy crowd of Folsom Prison inmates cheering them on, to a boom-chicka boom-chicka beat…

Now, in your mind’s ear, take an imaginary listen to my musical review of the old year, as it slowly fades into the tattered pages of history.

Kick it off, Carl!

Boom-chicka boom-chicka boom-chicka, boom…

Well I’m gonna sing a song about 2022

And it goes to the rhythm of “A Boy Named Sue.”

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login