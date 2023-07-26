A new begining

Adam Lambert sworn in as Pickens County’s first Master-in-Equity

PICKENS — In a historic ceremony July 18 at the Pickens County Courthouse, Judge Adam B. Lambert was sworn in as the first Master-in-Equity for Pickens County.

The swearing-in marked the beginning of a new division of the judiciary for Pickens County. The equity court is part of the state circuit court and generally involves foreclosures, partitions and similar matters. Masters are appointed by the governor, with the advice and consent of the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login