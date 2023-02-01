AAA Carolinas: Gas cost up due to rising demand

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com

STATE — The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in South Carolina was nearly 50 cents more last week than it was a month ago, according to AAA Carolinas.

The agency issued a news release Jan. 25 saying the current average in the Palmetto State was $3.25 per gallon, up 15 cents on the week and 47 cents more than the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login