Acker Lambert Hinton PA now Cleveland Hinton Attorneys

PICKENS — The longtime local law firm formerly known as Acker Lambert Hinton P.A. is now Cleveland Hinton.

Attorneys Baker Cleveland and Sean Hinton continue the tradition of the law firm established by their mentor and friend, Ken Acker. Acker practiced law in Pickens from 1968 until 2020. Honoring their mentor, Cleveland Hinton is naming the building located at 859 Pendleton Road in Pickens “The Acker Building.”

The law firm was founded in 1993 and served citizens of Pickens County in areas of real

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login