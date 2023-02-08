Agencies encourage healthy habits during Heart Month

COLUMBIA — February is American Heart Month, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking the opportunity to share the importance of building — and keeping — a strong and healthy heart.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death both in the U.S. and worldwide, according to the American Heart Association. It was also the No. 1 cause of death in South Carolina in 2021, DHEC said in

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login