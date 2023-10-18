Alexander is running for Easley City Council

EASLEY — Justin Alexander is running for the Easley City Council in Ward 5.

Ward 5 encompasses downtown Easley, much of Highway 93 and the historic areas north and south of, the area up along Olive Street and below Ross Avenue.

Alexander is concerned the city council has approved 20-plus annexations/developments over the past four years. It is too much growth for existing roads, sewer, schools, EMS and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login