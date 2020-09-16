Almost Go Time

High school football teams around the county are putting in the final preparations before the pandemic-shortened 2020 season officially kicks off next week. Above, Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman rolls out under pressure from defender Griffin Batt at practice last week. At left, a group of Pickens linemen wait for a signal at practice on Monday. All four county teams will open the season Sept. 25, with Daniel visiting Seneca, Easley hosting Westside, Liberty taking on West-Oak at home and Pickens entertaining Walhalla. To read more about the local teams ahead of the season, check back next week for the Courier’s Football Frenzy season preview.

Bru Nimmons/Courier