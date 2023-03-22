American Hero

Pickens post office named for fallen soldier Johnson

PICKENS — The legacy of Specialist Fourth Class Charles Johnson, Pickens County’s first Vietnam War casualty, will be remembered for years to come in his hometown following the renaming of the Pickens post office in his honor last week.

“It is a great day in South Carolina and it is even a greater day in the city of Pickens,” Pickens Mayor Fletcher Perry said at the dedication ceremony last Thursday, held at Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Charles Johnson was born to Essie Jamison Johnson and Charles Griffin Johnson Sr. on Aug. 4, 1940. Johnson attended and graduated from Clearview High School in 1958 before enlisting in the United States Army at the age of 17.

Johnson spent time stationed in South Korea and the Dominican Republic

