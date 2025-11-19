American Legion honors local vets

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Residents gathered last week to honor the service and sacrifice of veterans of this area and across the nation.

American Legion Post 52 held its annual Veterans Day observance Nov. 11 at Robinson Memorial Gardens in Easley.

“This is a special day for all of us to be able to remember ourfamilyand our friends who are not able to be with us today,” Post 52Commander Gary Hinton said.

The ceremony included the posting of the colors by the post’s honor/color guard, the singing of the national anthem, an

