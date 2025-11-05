American Legion set to honor fallen Pickens native, WWII vet.

By William Gravely

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

BELTON — The American Legion of Belton is honoring the memory of Pickens native, Rev. Horace Edward Gravely who perished in the North Atlantic on Feb. 7, 1943 as a chaplain aboard the USS Henry Mallory, on Veteran’s Day.

The first surviving son of A. W. and Betty McKinney Gravely, he graduated from Pickens High School (delayed by the accidental death of his father in 1918) and of Wofford College in 1927. He entered the Upper South Carolina Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South the next year and served appointments

