An old dog learns a new trick
They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.
That may be true of dogs, but not people.
This story is about a musical technique, but the lesson could apply to any endeavor.
So here’s my case in point:
I made a decision when I was 16 years old that I would never try to play bottleneck slide guitar because I would never be able to do it anywhere near as good as Duane Allman.
Duane had mastered the slide guitar. He had such a clear and sizzling tone and played with such high energy, it
