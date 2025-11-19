And the winners are

The art students at Liberty High School know how to create art that dazzles and inspires, and at the November 4 Art Club meeting four talented artists, and their teacher Amanda Stokes, were recognized for their creativity by the Liberty Community Scholarship Board. The highly talented art contest winners who beautifully illustrated “The Joy of Christmas” are Holly Burgess who earned the first place honor; Bonnie Creely winning 2nd place, Brooklyn Johnson awarded 3rd place and Austin Jackson awarded 4th place; and, their artwork will be featured on the widely distributed 2025 LCS Christmas Card. Look for this card in your mailbox and at the Pickens County Museum. The art contest is sponsored by Strickland Services with many prizes awarded by community leaders including gift bags from CVS Liberty, manager Justice Simms; decorated chocolate chip cookie cakes from Ingles Liberty, manager Thomas Capogna; award certificates and cash prizes. The winners are pictured with memebers if the Liberty Community Scholarship board.