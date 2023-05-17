And the winners are…

The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Friday night at Smithfields Country Club in Easley. The event brought chamber members together to recognize 2022 award winners. Nearly 100 chamber members were on hand for great food, dancing and fellowship. Above, Hal Singleton accepts the prestigious Duke Energy Citizenship Award from Duke Energy’s Trent Acker on behalf of his father, Billy Singleton, who was unable to attend. Below left, Melisa Sedler, owner of Southern Home Liquidators, is presented the 2022 Chamber Business of the Year Award from chamber director Bryan Owens. Below right, Coyote Coffee Café owner Tunckie LeCroy accepts the chamber’s award for 2022 Best Restoration from Ascend Pickens’ Norman Rentz for her new Main Street Pickens location.