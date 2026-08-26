AnMed CEO: Cyberattack ‘attack on all of us’

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

ANDERSON — The head of AnMed recently spoke about the fallout of last month’s cyberattack, disclosing that data was stolen.

On July 26, all of AnMed’s hospital locations experienced both phone and internet outages after AnMed’s network was disrupted by malware.

In a video posted on the hospital system’s YouTube channel on Friday, Aug. 21, AnMed CEO William Kenley addressed the cyberattack.

“It was an attack orchestrated by a group of individuals motivated by financial gain,

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