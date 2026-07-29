AnMed faces cyber attack
ANDERSON — AnMed reopened its physician offices on Tuesday for scheduled appointments as the health system continues to respond to a cybersecurity incident affecting its network.
Hospital officials said teams were making steady progress restoring systems with the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists. Phones, internet and computer systems remained offline, and clinical teams are continuing to provide care using established
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