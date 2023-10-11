Appalachian Folk Fest is this weekend

PICKENS — The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the inaugural Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival (PAFF) this weekend.

The enchanting melodies of the Appalachian region are set to echo through the Pickens Amphitheater as the inaugural Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival (PAFF) takes center stage on Oct. 13 and 14.

PAFF promises to be a two-day celebration that pays heartfelt tribute to the vibrant Appalachian heritage of Northern Pickens County and the Upstate of South Carolina.

Festivities are set to begin on Friday night at 6p.m. at the Pickens Amphitheater with soul-stirring bluegrass performances. Music enthusiasts can look forward to foot-tapping melodies and heartwarming tunes that pay homage to the Appalachian culture. As the sun sets behind the rolling hills of Pickens, the amphitheater will come alive with the sounds that define this unique American musical tradition. Lilly Anne and Friends and Steve McGaha and Freddie Vanderford are scheduled to perform on Friday night.

Then, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday an even more vibrant array of music acts, all dedicated to preserving and celebrating the musical traditions of the Appalachian region are scheduled to play. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to explore unique Appalachian-inspired crafts and goods, created by local artisans, while indulging their taste buds with delectable local and regional flavors that are sure to leave them craving for more. Saturday’s scheduled bands are The Reedy River String Band, The Bear Creek String Bandits and The West End String Band.

According to a release from the Pickens Chamber of Commerce, “The Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival is not just an event; it’s a celebration of the culture and traditions that have shaped the lives of generations in this region. It’s an opportunity for visitors and locals alike to immerse themselves in the timeless beauty of Appalachian music, crafts, and flavors.”

“Join us in the heart of Pickens for a weekend of unforgettable experiences. The Pickens Amphitheater will be transformed into a haven for all things Appalachian, where the past and present converge in perfect harmony.”