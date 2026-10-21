Appalachian Folk Festival this week

PICKENS — The fourth annual Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival will return Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24, at the Heritage Pavilion at Hagood Mill.

The two-day event will celebrate the music, dance, craftsmanship, foodways and community spirit that define the Appalachian heritage of Pickens and the surrounding Upstate region.

Friday’s festival hours are 6-8:30 p.m., followed by a full day of activities Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Visitors can expect live entertainment, demonstrations, vendors and family-friendly opportunities to experience regional traditions in an authentic setting.

The festival brings together performers, artisans, food vendors and cultural interpreters to create an event that is both entertaining and educational. The Heritage Pavilion and neighboring Hagood Mill Historic Site provide a fitting backdrop, connecting today’s celebration with the Upcountry’s long history of work, music and community gathering.

The Heritage Pavilion is located at 129 Hagood Mill Road in Pickens.

A complete entertainment schedule, vendor information and additional festival details will be posted at visitpickens.org and through Explore Pickens social media channels.