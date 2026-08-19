Are you filled with joy and peace?

Do you remember that old song in Vacation Bible School that said, “I’ve got the joy, joy, joy, joy, down in my heart?” Do you still have it today?

I hope you do, because as God’s children we have lots to be joyful about. Be edified as you read I Thessalonians 5:16-18, and Romans 12:12. Humanity has always sought contentment within their souls, but rebellion and a lack of understanding are huge joy

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login