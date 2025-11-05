Area groups discuss SNAP

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Nearly 20 dozen area organizations and groups met last week to discuss and coordinate response to the stoppage of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the ongoing shutdown of the federal government.

Although recent judicial rulings could see SNAP benefits restored this month, it remains to be seen if and when that will occur in November.

In a Facebook post following the meeting, Rep. Neal Collins

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login