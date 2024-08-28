Area man convicted of child sex crime to receive new trial

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A Pickens County man convicted a decade ago of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor will receive a new trial following a ruling issued earlier this month by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Justin Ryan Cone, of Pickens, was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to 30 years, the ruling said.

In the background portion of the ruling, justices wrote that Cone had an ongoing sexual relationship with the victim’s

