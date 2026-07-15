Area man gets 25 years for sexually abusing minor

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A local man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim under 11 years of age.

In a news release issued Monday, 13th Circuit Solicitor Cindy Crick said Donald Grady Moore, 53, was tried and found guilty on that charge by a Pickens County jury on Friday.

Assistant solicitor Jake Hofferth and deputy solicitor

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