Area woman takes solace in preserving ancestor’s grave

EASLEY — When Dianne Stevens decided to move to Pickens County from Massachusetts, she did so without the knowledge that she had roots in the very area she was to make her new home.

Little did she realize the profound impact that knowledge would soon have on her life. Stevens came to find out from a distant cousin in a letter that her great-great-great-great grandmother had lived in the area and raised a large family.

Her name was Jane “Jean” Campbell Cannon, and she was born in 1756 in Rich Hills, Charles County, Maryland. She later moved south, eventually ending up in Pickens County, where she married Russell Cannon in 1781. The couple had

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login