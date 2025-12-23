Authorities: Easley man threatened mass shooting

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

GREENVILLE — An Easley man faces federal charges after authorities allege he threatened to commit a mass shooting.

Lucas Brandon Rousso, 30, of Easley, is charged with making threatening communications online, according to a news release issued Dec. 17 by the United States Attorney’s Office.

Rousso made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge William Brown on Dec. 17, the release said.

Rousso was arrested by federal agents, the release said.

In addition to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Columbia Field Office, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Easley Police

