By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed by an Easley police officer on July 8.

Chief deputy coroner Andrew Wilson identified the man as Nicholas Elias Fernandez, 26, of Greer.

Officers received a call around 10:50 a.m. Monday, July 8,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login