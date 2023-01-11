Authorities investigate Easley shooting death

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a woman was shot to death over the weekend.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a home on Crest Way in Easley on Saturday after a 911 call about a disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who had died of an apparent gunshot wound.

All parties have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation, the release said.

No arrests had been announced as of press time Tuesday.

The name of the victim had also not been released by press time.

More information will be released as it becomes available, the release said.