AWL returns to Pickens with ‘4EVER’ anniversary event

PICKENS — Excitement is building as the American Wrestling League storms back into Pickens this Saturday, Feb. 28, for its second local event of 2026. The Market at the Mill, located at 225 Pumpkintown Highway, will host “AWL: 4EVER,” the organization’s high energy four year anniversary show.

The Market at the Mill has quickly become a hotbed for mat action, with fans packing the building during January’s Rumble at the Mill. Now, anticipation is running high for round two — another night of hard hitting, family friendly wrestling entertainment.

The superstars of the American Wrestling League take a back seat to no one on the independent circuit and the production, the atmosphere, and the in ring intensity create a live experience that anyone can enjoy.

General admission is just $10, and kids 12 and under get in free with a paying adult. Ringside seats are already sold out, but fans can still upgrade to the VIP Experience for only $25, which includes early entry, an event poster, a meet and greet with the AWL Champion, and a photo opportunity with the AWL Championship belt.

Tickets can be reserved online at buytickets.at/awl.

Superstars scheduled to appear include the debuting Grant Watts, “The Anomaly” Antonio Morgan, The Heatseekers, The Moonshine Express, Jax N. Saine, and Don Furio, winner of the Rumble at the Mill, who will address the crowd.

Doors open at 6 p.m and bell time is set for 7 p.m. VIP entry begins at 5:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome. Bring the energy, bring the noise, and get ready to celebrate four years of AWL wrestling in Pickens.

Refreshments will be available at the canteen, and there is plenty of parking on site.

The American Wrestling League is proudly supported by local Pickens businesses, including The Sandwich Shop, Parton Sheds, Mini Putt Classic, Swag Kings, Borges Toys and Collectibles, and PowerTrac Convenience Stores.

More information on American Wrestling League can be found on all social media platforms.