Azalea Fest set for April 24-25

PICKENS — One of the Southeast’s most anticipated spring events is back. The 42nd annual Pickens Azalea Festival, presented by Quality Granite Cabinets and Flooring, returns to downtown Pickens on April 24-25, 2026, bringing two days of live music, hometown traditions, artisan vendors and family-friendly experiences to the heart of the Upstate. Timed with the peak bloom of azaleas across the foothills, the festival draws thousands each year

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