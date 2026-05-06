Azalea Fest sets attendance record

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Organizers and officials are happy with the turnout of the 2026 Pickens Azalea Festival.

An April 26 post on the Pickens Azalea Festival Facebook page said “this year was truly something special,” with more than 300 vendors and nearly 85,000 attendees over the two-day festival.

“The biggest one ever,” Mayor Isaiah Scipio said during the April 27 Pickens City

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