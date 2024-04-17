Azalea Festival returns to Pickens next week

PICKENS — The Pickens Azalea Festival, one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast, returns to downtown Pickens, SC, to commemorate 40 years of tradition. After a record-breaking attendance of over 55,000 in 2023, this year’s festival promises an exhilarating weekend filled with family fun.

Sponsored by Quality Granite, Cabinets, and Flooring, the festivities will take place on April 26-27. The event will feature an annual cruise-in and street festival boasting over 350 artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, rides, and games. Saturday’s schedule is brimming with live entertainment, including a pie contest, pet pageant, and husband-calling contest.

The festival, organized by the Pickens Azalea Festival 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is a testament to community spirit and support for local non-profits. This year’s celebration aims to showcase the vibrant culture and warm hospitality of Pickens County.

Friday’s Annual Cruise In will feature a record-breaking array of hot rods, muscle cars, jeeps, and classic vehicles from all eras. Festivities kick off with live music from Jack Roper and The Weatherman Band at 5:30 along with rides, games, and food trucks for the whole family to enjoy. The evening culminates with a sunset performance by Randomonium.

Saturday’s street festival will be a bustling hub of activity, with over 300 artisan vendors lining the streets, offering one-of-a-kind crafts and creations. Live entertainment throughout the day will include performances by local talents such as Chris Vita, Trey Duncan, Leah Seawright Band with Mark Herndon from Alabama, Benton Blount, and Ryan Perry.

In addition to the vibrant atmosphere and unique offerings, the festival will host engaging contests for attendees to participate in. The Pet Pageant invites all pet owners to showcase their furry or exotic companions, while the Pie Baking Competition will determine Carolina’s premier pie for home and professional bakers. Not to be missed is the Husband Calling Contest, where contestants will vie for attention in the most dramatic fashion.

The Pickens Azalea Festival is not only a celebration of Spring tradition in Pickens, but also a platform for over 50 local non-profits to connect with the community. Proceeds from the festival support these initiatives, ensuring the continued enrichment of Pickens County.

As the festival continues to thrive, volunteers are essential for its success. Motivated individuals passionate about their community are encouraged to join the committee and contribute to the ongoing legacy of the Pickens Azalea Festival.

For more information and to get involved, see the festival schedule, or contest registration, visit www.pickensazaleafestival.com or on any social media platform @pickensazaleafestival