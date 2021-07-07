Bagley urges global education mindset

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

EASLEY — Pickens County School Board trustee Betty Bagley, who represents the Clemson area, said recently the district isn’t competing with the neighboring districts of Anderson and Oconee counties when it comes to preparing students for the future.

“Our competition is with the world,” Bagley told fellow trustees and audience members at a special called board meeting last month. “When I think about students in other countries coming out of school, they can speak three or four other languages, and we’re trying to get people to speak proper English.”

Bagley said the school districts do not have foreign language programs in early

