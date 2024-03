By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Following the resignation of Ivan Raymond last month, Easley High School has announced Ashley Baker as the new head girls basketball coach for the Green Wave.

Baker comes to Easley after a very successful five-year stint as head eighth and seventh grade girls basketball coach at RC Edwards Middle

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login