Ballenger reflects on his career, legacy at Blue Ridge Electric
By Riley Morningstar
Special to The Courier
PICKENS — After 55 years of dedicated service, Terry Ballenger retired as the Senior Vice President of Communications of the Blue Ridge Electric Co-op at the end of December.
Born and raised in Pickens County, Ballenger began part-time work in high school and through college as a summer employee in the early 1960s. He credits getting his foot in the door of the co-op by being a neighbor of A.J. Hurt, Blue Ridge’s first CEO.
After graduating from the University of Georgia, Ballenger began as a full-time staff
