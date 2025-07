PICKENS — The Banjo Extravaganza Festival will return to the Hagood Mill Historic Site this weekend offering a weekend of toe-tapping tunes, Appalachian heritage and traditional artistry.

The festival begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. with “Early Banjo History with Clifton Hicks.” Hicks, a well-known performer and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login [pms-login