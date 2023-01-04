Barnett’s bold predictions for 2023

Back, by popular demand — my predictions for the new year, 2023 edition.

Disclaimer: Since I am the self-proclaimed pundit of this column, I can predict anything I want, but I make no guarantees of accuracy.

So why not go with some wildly optimistic prognostications?

Here we go:

Vladimir Putin, also known as Pootin the Terrible, is going to be visited by the ghost of Rasputin, the deviant spiritual advisor to the last czar. From this nocturnal encounter, “Poot” will undergo a mystical transformation not unlike that of

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login