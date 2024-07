It’s reassuring to know that as a child of God, you are not alone in this world. Our gracious heavenly Father has promised that He is aware and interested in even the tiniest occurrences in your life and has promised to be with you always.

Does this mean you will never have struggles and problems? Of course not, but knowing we are secure in the palm of His hand definitely gives

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login