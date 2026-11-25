I was thinking this week (while in the midst of complaining about the frustrations of life) that being thankful is more of a state of mind than a celebration.

I’m sure you will agree it’s truly a blessing to wake up each morning and not be in agony. When we swing our bodies over onto the side of the bed and stand on our feet, this is nothing less than a miracle! So often, we become so busy thinking about what we are going to do that we forget how God is providing our good health, which enables us to enjoy our life. Is my cup half-full or half-

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