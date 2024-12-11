Bicyclist killed by car in Easley

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY – A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saluda Dam Road in Easley.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as John Adrian Reese, 25, of Easley.

Wilson said 911 was called for an unconscious victim on 8:10pm Monday, Dec. 9.

Bystanders began assessing the victim and started CPR before EMS arrived and began

