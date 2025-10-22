Blankenship discusses federal ties, crime tips

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Positions within the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office have authority through federal agencies that assist them in reducing costs to taxpayers.

Sheriff Tommy Blankenship spoke about that and other matters at the Sept. 29 meeting of Pickens United.

He said he’s signed mutual aid agreements with the federal government regarding the 287(g) program, a law that allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to delegate immigration enforcement authority to state and local law enforcement officers.

“We have one task force officer and we have several warrant service officers,” Blankenship said. “Warrant service officers work within the detention center, and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login