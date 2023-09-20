In the Sermon on the Mount, in Matthew 5, we read, “How blessed are those of a gentle spirit…those who show mercy…those whose hearts are pure…[and] how blessed are the peacemakers.”

Gentleness, mercy and purity of heart — how are these beautiful qualities related to peace? By linking these qualities together, Christ is laying the spiritual foundation of moral being and action, and giving us the vison of how to create peace. Through the power of His sovereignty and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login