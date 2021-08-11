Blood donations needed

By Andrea Kelley

Courtesy The Journal

akelley@upstatetoday.com

UPSTATE — Officials are asking for more blood donors because of a shortage of blood donations this summer.

“It’s been several months now — we’re just seeing historically low donor turnout, and it’s just continuing,” said Katie Smithson, Upstate media coordinator for The Blood Connection (TBC).

Smithson said donor levels typically slow down in the summer because people are traveling, but this

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login