Blue Flame girls drop two-time defending champion Westside
By Bru Nimmons
Staff Reporter
bnimmons@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Holding a five-point lead with a little more than a minute left, Pickens freshman guard Ava Owens knew her team needed just one more push last week to defeat two-time defending state champion Westside.
“We work so hard in practice, and I knew all that hard work couldn’t just get thrown away,” Owens said after the Jan. 10 game. “I knew I couldn’t give up on my
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login