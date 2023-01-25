Blue Flame girls take region lead with first win over Easley since ‘19

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Trailing 26-22 at the half, the fifth-ranked Pickens Blue Flame girls’ basketball team was in dire need of a spark with first place in the region at stake on Friday against rival Easley.

“We knew we were down and we had to find a way to fight,” Pickens guard Ava Owens said.

And in the second half, nobody fought harder than Owens, as the freshman scored 16 points over the final two quarters to will the Blue Flame ahead and help them pull out their first win over Easley since 2019 by a 54-47 final score.

On the night, Owens finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three assists as she steadied the Blue Flame offense from

