Blue Flame rally to drop Wren

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — With a trip to the Class 4A Upper State District 1 championship on the line, the Pickens High School softball team hosted Wren on Thursday.

After building an early advantage, the Blue Flame fell behind 7-3 in the fifth inning and looked likely to fall into the loser’s bracket of the district. Instead, the Flame rallied, scoring five runs over the next two innings including a go-ahead bunt single by Kylie Thornall to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login