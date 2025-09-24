Blue Flame take region lead with win over Daniel

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

CENTRAL — With region play entering full swing, longtime rivals Daniel and Pickens faced off on Sept. 16 with control of Region 2-4A on the line.

The Blue Flame fell to Daniel twice in the regular season last year, dropping the region title for the first time in more than a decade.

While Pickens ended up recovering from the losses last fall, taking down Daniel in the playoffs en route to its 17th state championship, the Blue Flame still felt they had unfinished business against the Lions and looked the part as they swept their cross-county foe in three straight sets.

“We came in here with a purpose,” Pickens

