Blue Ridge Electric celebrates 85 years serving Pickens County

PICKENS — Today, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative celebrates 85 years of powering rural communities through quality service and reliability. Over the next year, the co-op will reinvest in our local community by supporting public school teachers and launching an energy efficiency grant program to benefit residential members.

Under the “Built on Service. Wired to Deliver.” campaign banner, the co-op will also share legacy stories of employees and historical moments across social media. Members will have the opportunity to win energy-efficient programmable thermostats and other prizes through targeted events.

On January 7, 1941, Blue Ridge energized its first section of power line. The co-op served 1,680 members and 486 miles of power lines at the time. Today, the co-op serves over 74,000 meters and maintains 7,500 miles of power lines. Blue Ridge employs 178 people who support the greater community through volunteerism and philanthropy. Nearly 40 have been with the co-op for more than 25 years.

“Our future is bright thanks to the decades of service from our former and current employees, as well as our growing membership in a community that continues to expand,” President and CEO Jim Lovinggood said. “We’re excited about the year ahead as we begin a new chapter.”

Blue Ridge provides power to communities in Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg counties. The co-op remains committed to its mission of “service second only to safety.”

For more information about Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, visit BlueRidge.coop.

The Co-op’s Definitive Historical Timeline: